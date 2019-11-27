I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Kri-Kri Milk Industry (ATH:KRI) Made The Cut

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kri-Kri Milk Industry (ATH:KRI). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Kri-Kri Milk Industry's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Who among us would not applaud Kri-Kri Milk Industry's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 48%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Kri-Kri Milk Industry's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to €101m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Kri-Kri Milk Industry Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Kri-Kri Milk Industry shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping €50m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 29% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Is Kri-Kri Milk Industry Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Kri-Kri Milk Industry's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Kri-Kri Milk Industry for a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Kri-Kri Milk Industry by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

