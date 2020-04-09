I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Vifor Pharma (VTX:VIFN) Made The Cut

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Vifor Pharma (VTX:VIFN). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Vifor Pharma Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Vifor Pharma has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from CHF2.35 to CHF2.45, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 4.4%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Vifor Pharma's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Vifor Pharma shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 14% to 17%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

SWX:VIFN Income Statement April 9th 2020 More

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Vifor Pharma EPS 100% free.

Are Vifor Pharma Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CHF9.1b company like Vifor Pharma. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth CHF3.1b. That equates to 34% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add Vifor Pharma To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Vifor Pharma is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Vifor Pharma has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.