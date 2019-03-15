'We built this from nothing': A country's bid for homegrown mental-health care

Dr. Sylvain Gomossa looks at the three students in front of him, curious how they’ll react to what he is about to say.

“We used to tie people up with big, heavy chains. Even right here in my office.”

The young men remain impassive. Dr. Gomossa looks disappointed.

“Anyway, it’s out of fashion now – we don’t do that anymore,” he says. “Shall we continue the tour?”

The students quietly trail the psychologist, jotting down notes in battered notebooks as he leads them through this ramshackle collection of buildings: the only specialized psychiatric and mental-health ward in the Central African Republic.

Covered in cracked and peeling paint, the men’s and women’s sections contain little more than rows of sagging beds and drooping mosquito nets. The main office is piled with stacks and stacks of yellowing, dusty files. Patients’ relatives fill the hospital: Some sit together on blankets spread in the shade; others tend small fires where they cook for their hospitalized family members. Generators hum, and a man chops down weeds with a machete.

The students take it all in with wide eyes.

They will spend the next few weeks interning here, at this specialized ward in Bangui’s General Hospital, as part of a newly reinstated psychology program – and, their professors hope, the beginning of a more sustainable solution to the mental-health crisis across this country in conflict.

When the first class graduates later this year, they will more than quintuple the ranks of Central African psychologists. Dr. Gomossa is one of just two permanently based in a country of roughly 4.5 million people, many of whom have experienced war at close range – including students in the program.

Most psychologists here are foreigners brought in by nongovernmental organizations, crucial support for a system demolished by war. But these psychologists-in-training hope to apply their intimate understanding of the conflict’s effects on their communities, and themselves, to build more homegrown care.

“After what my country has gone through, I just wanted to help my brothers and sisters,” says Wilfrid Odilon Guimendego, one of the student interns touring the hospital. “I want to use my studies to help traumatized family members reintegrate into society.”

‘WE WERE STUDYING POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS, AND I WAS LIVING IT’

The Central African Republic has been mired in insecurity and violence for decades, but today’s crisis emerged in 2012: the year the Séléka, a coalition of rebels from the marginalized northeast, began a long march on the capital, Bangui, and left havoc in their wake. In 2013, after the Séléka toppled the government, rival militia groups called the Anti-balaka started to organize, and a bloody struggle broke out. Though the conflict was about power and resources, not religion, the fact that the Séléka are predominantly Muslim and the Anti-balaka fighters mostly Christians and animists has led to vicious interreligious violence.

The Séléka gave up power in 2014, and the country elected former prime minister Faustin-Archange Touadéra as president in 2016. In recent years, the U.N. peacekeeping presence has kept the capital relatively calm. But fighting continues in the rest of the country, which is controlled by a complex web of armed factions, many of whom consistently target civilians. Thousands have died, and a fourth of the population has been uprooted from their homes. An eighth peace deal was inked in February, but one of the signing groups has already walked away.

Even before the crisis, the mental-health ward was understaffed and underfunded, employees say. Since then, the number of patients has nearly doubled, to about 1,500 per year, Dr. Gomossa estimates. Most of them, or their loved ones, have experienced trauma.

“My cousin was forced to watch as rebels burned someone alive. Then, they made him stay by the body,” says Mr. Guimendego, the student intern. “My cousin used to be gentle, but that experience turned him aggressive. He’d slam doors. He’d yell. He’d threaten people with knives and sticks. He had nightmares.”

Mr. Guimendego was already studying psychology, and brought his cousin to the mental-health ward for treatment. He himself is working through trauma, he says – struggling to trust people, and jumping when he hears a car backfire, for fear it is gunshot.