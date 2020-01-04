He built a power Latin music label. Now, Rich Mendez faces another challenge: prison

Over a decade, Rich Mendez went from broke Orlando car salesman to Miami Latin music mogul.

Today, reggaetón stars Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee drop by to record songs in his sprawling Wynwood entertainment complex and music studio. His own indie label’s artists are huge too: reggaetón darling Sech was nominated for three Latin Grammys, and performed his breakout song, “Otro Trago,” at the awards show in November.

“I’ve gone through the best 10 years of my life,” Mendez said. “And I’ve gone through the worst 10 years of my life.”

That’s because as he became a rising power in Miami’s Latin music industry while running Rich Music, Mendez was quietly fighting to stay out of prison for his role in a time-share scam from over a decade ago. He paid full restitution and cooperated with prosecutors — but couldn’t avoid a tough prison sentence meted out by a Texas federal judge.

So on Tuesday, Mendez, 49, will have to surrender to a Miami federal prison to start serving a five-year prison sentence.

While his sentence has no chance to be reduced on an appeal, there is some hope. President Donald Trump could pardon or commute his sentence. Mendez’s story has been championed by TV host John Cardillo, of the conservative cable network Newsmax, as an example of “rogue DOJ prosecutors destroying lives.”

But barring that, Mendez will have to run his label from behind bars. He’ll rely on his partner, son Josh Mendez, 31, and over 30 employees to grow the studios and stable of musicians in his absence.

“If the music’s good, everything else continues,” Mendez said. “I don’t see it affecting us.”

1/ Over the last two years we've seen horror stories about rogue DOJ prosecutors destroying lives.



I'm normally the pro-police, pro-prosecution guy, but this story I featured on the show is a miscarriage of justice.



I'll be posting more videos. Must watch.



USA v. Mendez: pic.twitter.com/n2n54RwCsb











— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 27, 2019

Born in New York of Puerto Rican descent, Mendez became a successful, if anonymous, used car salesman in Orlando.

But he lost his business in the economic crisis of 2008, just as his son was headed off to play football at Jacksonville University. He and his longtime wife, Dawn Mendez, got jobs as waiters before another business opportunity came along.

That business: selling time shares, a ubiquitous enterprise in Orlando, where salespeople lure out-of-towners into plunking down thousands to buy into vacation communities. Part of the industry involves telemarketers making deals for vacation properties by phone.

“What he didn’t know is the phone sales business is just so dirty,” said Philip Reizenstein, Mendez’s Miami attorney.

Mendez and another man ran an Orlando-area company called Resorts Condos Management.

“I made a mistake,” Mendez said. “I got into a business I didn’t know anything about.”

Federal prosecutors said that between early 2009 and late 2010, Mendez’s co-defendants made “unsolicited calls to owners of resort time-share properties,” convincing them to pay fees for the “bogus sales of their property.” The owners, thinking the sales were legit, would shell out thousands in alleged “closing costs.”

Mendez says he fired his sales staff when he discovered they were using “scripts” to lure people into paying money. He reopened, but when the shady conduct continued, Mendez closed shop.

“He shut down his business before the police were ever involved,” Reizenstein said.

His legal team says local state and federal prosecutors both passed on taking the case. But in 2015, a grand jury in Dallas indicted the case because one of the credit-card processing companies was based in Texas. At least eight people wound up indicted on allegations they stole millions.

Federal agents raided his Orlando home, the start of a long legal odyssey.

Rich Mendez, CEO of Rich Music Inc, at his studio in Wynwood. Rich Music is a boutique independent record label, aimed at cultivating a diverse roster of undiscovered and upcoming Latin music talent. Mendez is fighting a stiff prison sentence in Texas for a white-collar crime. More