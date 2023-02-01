Builth Wells man watched daughter, 5, on Alexa app from pub

The 30-year-old left her asleep and alone keeping an eye on her using an Alexa phone app

A man has lost custody of his five-year-old child after using an Alexa to babysit her while he was in the pub.

The 30-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, left her asleep and watched her using an Alexa app.

Llandrindod Wells Magistrates' Court heard he left his daughter in his partner's home in Builth Wells, Powys, at 20:00 on 13 August 2022.

He admitted child neglect and was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He was caught after being arrested for strangling his partner at the end of the drinking session. He also pleaded guilty to this.

When police arrived, he admitted leaving his daughter with an Alexa by her bed.

Rebecca Ross, prosecuting, said the child lived part-time with her mother and part-time with her father.

She said: "They had been drinking vodka and gin with lemonade at home from around 8pm. The defendant's daughter was in the house but in bed.

"He wasn't going to go out but he was not chuffed when she said she was going out without him, so he went out as well."

He set up an Amazon Alexa camera to watch the child.

The court heard he was meant to be in charge caring for his daughter but instead "went to a string of pubs" in the town.

Police were called after a neighbour heard screaming in the garden at about 02:00.

PC Phillip Coombs arrived at 02:10 and said the arguing pair "had to be separated".

The court heard the defendant told officers he grabbed the victim by the throat, told her to shut up and that she needed to calm down.

Gareth Walters, defending, said his client would feel the consequences of losing his daughter for a long time.

"He felt he was keeping an eye on his daughter but he realises you can't do that remotely.

"There was some effort by him to keep an eye on her but he knows the standards fell below what is expected of a parent."