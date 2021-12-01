Bula! Joy as Fiji reopens borders to tourists
Grass-skirted traditional dancers welcome elated holidaymakers back to Fiji, as the South Pacific nation opened its borders to international travellers for the first time since the pandemic began.
Grass-skirted traditional dancers welcome elated holidaymakers back to Fiji, as the South Pacific nation opened its borders to international travellers for the first time since the pandemic began.
However Rodgers came to his decision to remain unvaccinated, he did not follow the tenets of critical thinking. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Sport via Getty ImagesIt was hard to miss the news about Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. Like the vast majority of people currently catching – and dying from – the coronavirus, he was unvaccinated. A few days after his diagnosis, Rodgers took to the airwaves to offer a smorgasbord of pandemic misinform
The Packers don't know how bad Randall Cobb's groin injury is, but coach Matt LaFleur said it happened on Cobb's touchdown vs. the Rams.
Pro Football Talk discussed Taylor Heinicke and Washington's MNF win over the Seahawks.
"We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do," Priyanka Chopra Jonas said
Take a peep at who is representing each school here.
Sources tell Guardian Trump pressed lieutenants at Willard hotel in Washington about ways to delay certification of election result Donald Trump on the afternoon of 6 January. Multiple sources described Trump’s involvement in the effort to subvert the election result. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Hours before the deadly attack on the US Capitol this year, Donald Trump made several calls from the White House to top lieutenants at the Willard hotel in Washington and talked about ways t
Enes Kanter Freedom is getting a robust response to his words on Fox's Tucker Carlson show.
Here is what the Big Ten football recruiting rankings look like two weeks from the early signing period
Norman doubled down when discussing whether he sees issues in partnering with a Saudi regime tied to social justice abuses.
"'Don’t tell anyone,' he said next. 'Why not?' I asked. 'We have to protect the kids. They can’t know. The town can’t know.'''
Taylor Hall shares how Jake DeBrusk addressed his recent trade request with his Bruins teammates before Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.
Jane (not her real name) testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old.
Rochester Hills District CourtThe shooter who allegedly killed four students and injured seven, including a teacher, at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Tuesday was previously flagged by administrators for “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Wednesday.Authorities have identified the suspect as 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley. His parents had been brought into the school the morning of the shooting for a face-to-face meeting ab
A senior Army aviator is looking into whether the soldiers who executed the flyover violated any regulations.
Jabs' dating story that caught attention was about a guy she had been seeing and even living with for about three weeks.
Almost a year ago, Marvel gave us the first official Fantastic Four detail after announcing the movie a couple of years ago. Kevin Feige said that John Watts will direct the MCU’s reboot without revealing details about release plans or the Fantastic Four cast. The latter has been a hot topic among fans, as many … The post This Fantastic Four cast leak is probably fake, but it would be so amazing appeared first on BGR.
Northwest High School volleyball alum Fatimah Shabazz died at North Carolina A&T where she was about to lead her team into a big tournament.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak scored one of the craziest goals you will ever see in an NHL game on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.
Sarah Hyland flashes her super-toned abs and booty while on a mini birthday vacay in Big Sur—and it's all on Instagram. Strength training keeps her totally fit.
Predictions from the national media..