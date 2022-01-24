Bulgari Eyes Canada Growth, Taps Joshua Gaynor for Region

MILAN — Bulgari is set on expanding its business in Canada in 2022.

To this end, the Rome-based jewelry brand has appointed Joshua Gaynor managing director of Canada.

This is a new role for the company, which comes during a moment of growth for Bulgari in the North American region.

Gaynor was previously vice president of marketing and communications for North America, a role he held for five years. Before that, he was vice president of communications at Fendi Americas. Gaynor reports to Daniel Paltridge, president of Bulgari North America.

“We have seen a strong reception for the brand in Canada over the past few years, and feel that now is the time to focus greater resources and dedicated attention to unlock its full potential,” Paltridge said. “Josh has a unique understanding of the brand and is the perfect person to ignite that growth and further develop the desirability and exclusivity of the brand in the market.”

The first step of this development in Canada will be the unveiling of a new retail pop-up concept that will debut for the first time in North America with Holt Renfrew at Square One in Toronto.

The pop-up will run from Friday through late February, before traveling with Holt Renfrew to Calgary between mid-March and mid-April.

Through a playful experience, the pop-up will present Bulgari in a more accessible way, focusing on bestsellers including the Serpenti Viper and the new BZero1 collections.

“I would say that the main surprise in 2021 post-COVID-19 has been the incredible turnaround in the American market, which is probably the one that has grown the most,” Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive officer of Bulgari, told WWD last November.

Bulgari has 23 stores in North America, of which 19 are in the U.S, including its e-commerce, and four in Canada, including its online platform.