Bulgaria bans import of Ukrainian sunflower seed for two months

Bulgaria has banned the import of sunflower seed from Ukraine until the end of November.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria

Details: The ministry's message states that an online meeting between the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Mykola Solskyi, and his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Vatev, had taken place.

Vatev reported on the Memorandum signed between the Bulgarian government and the Farmers' Initiative Committee, which provides for a ban on the import of sunflower seed from Ukraine until the end of November.

The Bulgarian minister says that the licensing regime for the export of sunflower seed, wheat, maize and rapeseed will operate after this period, in accordance with the agreed plan between Ukraine and the European Commission.

