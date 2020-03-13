Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

SOFIA, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 23.

The state of emergency will allow for travel bans to and from countries with large coronavirus outbreaks, the closing of schools and universities, and permit police to intervene when imposed isolation of infected people is not observed.

The government also plans a revision of the 2020 state budget to allocate more funds to support the healthcare system, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told deputies. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)