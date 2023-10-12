Bulgaria will help Ukrainian F-16 pilots learn English

Rustem Umierov and Todor Tagarev, the defence ministers of Ukraine and Bulgaria, have signed a memorandum of cooperation that includes assistance in English courses for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

Source: Umierov on Twitter (X), as European Pravda reports

Quote: "Moreover, Bulgaria will help with English courses for future Ukrainian F-16 pilots."

Details: As the minister said, the memorandum expands the scope of bilateral cooperation, including cyber defence, strategic communications and military-technical support, and "provides a basis for future defence interaction and military cooperation".

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Background:

Denmark and the Netherlands lead the so-called fighter coalition aimed at providing Ukraine with F-16s and training flight and engineering personnel. The day before, Belgium announced that it would transfer an unspecified number of its fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025.

In addition, Dutch F-16 fighters, on which Ukrainian pilots will be trained, will leave for a new training centre in Romania within a few weeks.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!