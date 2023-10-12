Bulgaria will help Ukrainian F-16 pilots learn English

Rustem Umierov and Todor Tagarev, the defence ministers of Ukraine and Bulgaria, have signed a memorandum of cooperation that includes assistance in English courses for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

Source: Umierov on Twitter (X), as European Pravda reports

Quote: "Moreover, Bulgaria will help with English courses for future Ukrainian F-16 pilots."

Details: As the minister said, the memorandum expands the scope of bilateral cooperation, including cyber defence, strategic communications and military-technical support, and "provides a basis for future defence interaction and military cooperation".

Background:

