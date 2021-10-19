Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues

·1 min read

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is introducing a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov explained Tuesday that the new digital or paper health pass certifies that its holder has been vaccinated, has recently recovered from COVID-19 or has tested negative.

“The number of infected is growing, the number of deaths is also increasing, which forces us to take additional measures,” he said, warning that venues which do not follow the rules will be closed.

The Balkan country of 7 million reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases and 214 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, furthering the rise in new infections since the start of September.

According to official data, Bulgaria has had the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the 27-nation European Union in the past two weeks and 94% of those deaths were unvaccinated people.

Health officials blame public mistrust in vaccines and the government — just one in four adults is fully vaccinated — for the current infection spread.

The government is also making the green certificate mandatory for staff at hospitals and nursing homes and university students will need it to be allowed into in-person classes.

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NC’s domestic violence law excludes LGBTQ survivors. That must change.

    Durham County DA: NC lawmakers must update law that denies domestic violence protective orders to those in same-sex relationships. (Opinion)

  • France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up for the third day in a row

    The number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 in France went up for the third day in a row on Tuesday, a trend not seen for almost two months, according to French health authorities. A reproduction rate above 1.0 indicates the pandemic is accelerating. As of Oct 16, the latest data available, the rate had reached 1.05 in France versus 0.71 at mid-September.

  • Hezbollah brag of 100,000-strong force aimed at foes at home

    A boast by the leader of Hezbollah that he commands 100,000 fighters came as a surprise to many Lebanese, not least because it was addressed to a domestic audience rather than the militia's archenemy Israel. Experts say the figure, which exceeds the size of Lebanon's army by about 15,000 troops, is an exaggeration. “This is more about flexing Hezbollah’s muscles to demonstrate its power against other opposing political parties that want to undermine it,” said Dina Arakji, a researcher at Control Risks, a Dubai-based global risk consultancy group.

  • CDC, State Department warn against US travel to Singapore, citing 'very high level of COVID-19'

    Singapore is relaxing its restrictions for vaccinated travelers from the U.S., but the CDC and State Department are urging Americans not to go.

  • Colin Powell was vaccinated but died from COVID. Here’s why the rare event is possible

    Powell, who had multiple myeloma, joins the 0.003% of people who had been fully vaccinated as of Oct. 12 and died from COVID-19.

  • It may not have started here, but the novel coronavirus became a US tragedy

    The U.S. had the advantage of time, money and expertise. But a year after COVID-19 emerged, the death toll in America is a tragic indictment of the country's failure.

  • COVID has already begun to 'reshape' the public health workforce

    COVID has already begun to 'reshape' the public health workforce

  • Booster shot questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Vaccine mandate showdowns are erupting as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases new data.

  • L.A. County Reports 4 New Covid-19 Deaths And 898 New Positive Cases

    SUNDAY UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4 new deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, along with 898 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 26,414 deaths and 1,477,686 positive cases. […]

  • These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

    Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Vermont "Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the cou

  • South Carolina reports 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths over past three days

    Children 10 and younger made up 12.8% of the new cases reported.

  • COVID-19 and the flu shot: 'It is even more important to get your flu shot' this year, Ontario officials say

    When do flu shots start in Ontario and how does it work with COVID-19 vaccine administration?

  • If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

    If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) conducted several sampling tests which, "revealed the presence of toxin-producing E. coli in the farm's unpasteurized, raw milk dated Oct. 20-28," t

  • USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry

    Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each year, and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced several steps it plans to take to achieve that goal. The USDA says the industry has succeeded in reducing the level of salmonella contamination found in poultry plants in recent years, but that hasn't translated into the reduction in illnesses the agency wants to see. Poultry is linked to roughly 23% of the 1.35 million salmonella infections in the U.S. each year that lead to roughly 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, and those numbers haven't changed much.

  • Here's What Happens Next on the Boosters

    An independent panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot for many recipients of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and Friday to recommend authorizing booster shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine for people 18 years or older, at least two months after the first dose. So what happens now? There are further steps at the FDA, then steps at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the process ends with the state

  • TSA workers prepare for holiday travel season with vaccine mandate

    TSA workers prepare for holiday travel season with vaccine mandate

  • Exclusive-Germany may miss COVID-19 vaccine donation goal, blames manufacturers

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters. But on Oct. 19, the foreign office said Germany had only donated just over 17% of that amount. In a letter on Monday to the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), health ministry state secretary Thomas Steffen said there were "ongoing bureaucratic, logistical and legal problems" imposed by vaccine makers on EU countries wanting to donate surplus shots.

  • SC COVID-19 cases hit lowest daily total in months with 600 new cases, 2 deaths

    Children 10 and young accounted for 11.4% of the new cases on Tuesday.

  • Don’t forget that other important vaccine, Idaho. Flu vaccination is important, too

    Feeling sick? Is it COVID or the flu? Take the guesswork out and get both vaccines. │ Opinion

  • Thousands in California protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

    Thousands of parents, teachers and students across California came out to protest Monday, saying kids shouldn't be kicked out of the classroom just because they're not vaccinated against COVID-19. The protests come as vaccination deadlines are closing in around the country. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joined "CBSN AM" from Los Angeles to discuss.