Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bus crash

Highway 99 is closed in both directions as authorities try to coax a suspect out of a vehicle after a chase ended in a crash, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The roadway is closed at Riego Road. It is unknown when it will reopen. Officials said a suspect led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Highway 99. Authorities are working with SWAT to get the suspect out of the vehicle. They believe the suspect may be armed. This is a devloping story.