Bulgaria’s president tries to unlock political crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VESELIN TOSHKOV
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rumen Radev
    President of Bulgaria
  • Kiril Petkov
    Bulgarian politician, economist and entrepreneur

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria's president launched talks on Friday with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there was still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election.

President Rumen Radev is trying to prevent Bulgaria from sliding into new political turmoil after the two main parties stumbled over mustering enough support to form a government coalition.

Radev said that the political crisis is intensifying and that a functioning parliament is needed to cope with it.

“We need not just a deal for a new government, but an effective governance with a strategic horizon that will undertake and implement the necessary reforms,” Radev said.

The move comes a day after the center right GERB party refused to form a government and returned the mandate raising the prospects for a fourth general election in less than two years.

Last week, the reformist We Continue the Change party failed in its efforts to try to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia.

The two leading contenders are running neck and neck, according to the latest opinion polls, which will likely result in another hung parliament and no clear way out of the crisis.

The ouster of the pro-West prime minister, Kiril Petkov, who took office last December pledging zero tolerance for corruption, helped pave the way toward a new election. It was widely expected to bring a stronger presence of nationalist and pro-Russia groups in parliament.

Opinion polls suggest that a group of anti-EU nationalists would double their seats in parliament, where they could be joined by a new party of a former defense minister, who was fired by Petkov over using Kremlin’s rhetoric addressing the war in Ukraine.

The government’s collapse could delay Bulgaria’s plans to join the eurozone in 2024, as well as the timely receipt of billions of euros in EU recovery funds.

According to the constitution, the president has to offer a third and final mandate to a parliamentary party of his choice within a week. If the third attempt also fails, the president will have to dissolve parliament, appoint a caretaker Cabinet and schedule an early general election.

Recommended Stories

  • State police in Indiana County searching for missing 18-year-old woman

    State police in Indiana County are searching for 18-year-old Nicole Yerty who is believed to be endangered.

  • The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone

    Traditional debt crisis signs of crashing currencies, 1,000 basis point bond spreads and burned FX reserves point to a record number of developing nations now in trouble. Using 1,000 basis point bond spreads as a pain threshold, analysts calculate $400 billion of debt is in play. Argentina has by far the most at over $150 billion, while the next in line are Ecuador and Egypt with $40 billion-$45 billion.

  • Mesut Ozil and Fenerbahce agree to divorce

    Mesut Ozil is leaving Fenerbahce after the former Germany international fell out wih the Turkish side's management.

  • Liverpool fans' group calls for French government apology

    A leading Liverpool fans' group has called for a "full apology from the French Government" after a French senate enquiry found organisational failings were to blame for the chaos that surrounded the Champions League final.

  • Russian invaders prepare for battle in Melitopol

    Russian invading forces are preparing for military operations in the occupied city in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on July 13.

  • Rescue teams hunt for survivors of Russian missile strike on central Ukraine

    The search for survivors in Vinnytsia continued as Russian forces pounded other sites in their relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine.

  • Dartz Freze Froggy EV Beachstar is an electric, golf cart-like roadster

    Latvia-based Dartz has unveiled an electric roadster called Freze Froggy EV Beachstar that's inspired by a pair of decades-old concept cars.

  • Britons put on alert as UK temperatures set to soar

    STORY: "There is still this possibility of reaching up towards 40 degrees (Celsius) and breaking those records that we have here in the UK," climate scientist Hannah Cloke from the University of Reading told Reuters."That's very frightening in a way, that even some of the computer models are picking up these extremely high temperatures."Hot days in the UK usually see Britons fill its beaches, but aside from the dangers of lying in the sun, plunging into cold water could also be a serious risk."There is this danger of cold shock, which does kill people every year and people drown in these heat waves," Cloke said. "So be very, very careful. Enter the water very slowly, make sure you're with an experienced swimmer."Scientists blame human-caused climate change for the increased frequency of extreme weather such as heatwaves, which have also hit parts of China and the United States in recent days.

  • The biggest monthly rent increase in 36 years is adding fuel to the inflation fire

    Rent prices rose by 0.8% in June from a month earlier, the Labor Department says — the largest monthly gain since 1986.

  • Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia

    Canada has recently expanded a range of sanctions against Russia as its actions "constitute a grave breach of international peace and security that has resulted in a serious international crisis," the Government of Canada reported on its official website.

  • Walmart signs agreement to buy 4,500 electric delivery vehicles

    Walmart has signed a definitive agreement to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said. The first Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) are expected to deploy in 2023, although test deliveries to refine and finalize the vehicles’ configuration will happen in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks, Walmart said.

  • Florida’s nursing shortage expected to worsen. Here’s how experts, officials hope to fix it

    By 2035, Florida will face a shortage of 60,000 nurses

  • Greece's tourism minister wants German retirees to spend winter in Greece instead of stressing out about the natural-gas crisis

    Germany — Europe's largest economy — is nervous Russia will cut off natural-gas supplies completely ahead of winter, when demand peaks due to heating.

  • Group of more than 500 women sue Uber in San Francisco court

    A group of more than 500 women filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc. on Wednesday claiming to have been assaulted by drivers on the platform. Uber was named in the civil action — filed in San Francisco County Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP — which alleges that female passengers in multiple states were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or otherwise attacked by Uber drivers with whom they had been paired through the Uber app. Slater Slater Schulman said it has approximately 550 clients with claims against Uber, with at least 150 more being actively investigated.

  • The war on ‘wokeness’ is coming for companies

    The implications of Florida's new "Stop WOKE Act" are still unclear, but DEI and legal professionals are concerned it could mean a step back for diversity, equity, and inclusion training efforts at companies across the U.S.

  • UK parliamentary committee requests documents for investigation into PM Johnson

    A committee of lawmakers has requested diaries, emails, photos and mobile phone messages from Boris Johnson's office as part of an inquiry into whether the prime minister misled parliament over COVID-19 lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street. The Privileges Committee will look into whether Johnson, who last week said he would step down following growing pressure to do so from many of his own ministers and lawmakers, misled parliament with his various comments on so-called partygate. Johnson initially told parliament that his Downing Street office had followed all lockdown rules during the COVID pandemic, only for an internal report to find it had held several alcohol-fuelled parties at that time.

  • Chornobaivka and more: military recount details about a "hot" night in the south of Ukraine

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 18:03 On the night of Tuesday, 12 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an ammunition depot in Chornobaivka and a concentration of aggressor troops in Chkalove in the Kherson region.

  • Over 3,500 Ukrainian warriors received state awards posthumously Zelenskyy

    Alona Mazurenko - Thursday, 14 July 2022, 22:58 Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 23,000 Ukrainian defenders have been decorated with national awards. 3,500 warriors received the award posthumously.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Italy enters into political uncertainty after 5-Stars balk

    Italy entered into days of political and financial uncertainty Friday as Premier Mario Draghi weighed his options and political leaders considered theirs after coalition ally the 5-Star Movement sparked a crisis by withholding support on a government-sponsored bill. On the immediate horizon are behind-the-scenes consultations through mid-week to see if Draghi still commands enough support to govern — which the Italian president and key parties clearly want — or preparations for snap elections as early as September. Draghi immediately offered to resign Thursday after 5-Star senators boycotted the vote, arguing that the conditions that created his government of national unity, which grouped parties on the right, left and the populist 5-Stars, no longer exist.