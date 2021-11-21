Bulgaria presidential poll seen testing anti-graft reform appetite

Oxygen

The brutal murder of a nine-year-old girl in 1959 has finally been solved, marking an end to one of Washington state’s oldest cold cases. Candice “Candy” Rogers disappeared while selling Camp Fire Mints — a fundraiser for the Camp Fire Girls, a Girl Scout-like organization — in her Spokane neighborhood on March 6, 1959, according to a press release issued by the Spokane City Police Department. Searchers found boxes of mints strewn along the street; it was the only indication of which direction s