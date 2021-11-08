Bulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Monday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm that has a total of 180 pigs in the southern village of Radinovo.

The outbreak is the second at an industrial farm in a Balkan country this year, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said in a statement.

All the pigs at the farm will be culled, the agency said, and a three-kilometre quarantine zone set up around it to stop the spread of the disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans.

In August, the agency had to cull some 13,000 pigs at an industrial farm in the central village of Apriltsi after an African swine fever outbreak. The agency has reported five outbreaks of the disease in backyard farms in 2021.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

    The Czech Republic gained a new government on Monday after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country's parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal. A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition dubbed Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote. Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN - a group of mayors - which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

  • Australia pledges three million COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia

    Australia has pledged more than three million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday, which would help the Southeast nation give booster shots to its people. The assurance came during a visit by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne aimed at expanding bilateral ties. Cambodia has vaccinated 87% of its more than 16 million people, one of Asia's highest inoculation rates.

  • Analysis: To testify or not: U.S. teen Rittenhouse faces risky decision in self-defense trial

    When George Zimmerman faced life in prison for killing Trayvon Martin, his lawyers chose not to have him testify, a decision some legal experts say contributed to his acquittal in 2013 in the last highly divisive civilian self-defense trial. Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager on trial for killing two protesters and wounding a third in Wisconsin last year, appears set to try a different tack. Legal experts say it is obviously risky for Rittenhouse to give evidence.

  • This Is What a COVID Endgame Looks Like

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesSingapore may be showing us the surprising way the pandemic could end in certain countries: with a surge in cases as the last restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools finally lift, but a wall of immunity that prevents those cases from landing in the hospital—or, worse, the morgue.But there’s a caveat. It might be difficult for countries with big anti-vaccine populations to duplicate Singapore’s approach, the United States include

  • Humans gave leprosy to armadillos – now they are giving it back to us

    An armadillo in the Florida Everglades. Heiko Kiera/Shutterstock.comLeprosy is an ancient disease, the oldest disease known to be associated with humans, with evidence of characteristic bone pitting and deformities found in burial sites in India as far back as 2000 B.C. It’s thus only natural that many might think the disease is a relic of the past. My studies in 2018 in a Brazilian state where the disease is prevalent shows that leprosy is closer to us than we might think, however. The disease

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe report record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases elsewhere and many countries resume trade and tourism. Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.

  • Platelet-rich plasma injection may become alternative to knee surgery

    Douglas Jantz, 57, a retired middle school teacher from Houston, has been playing tennis since he was 9. He is serious about his game, so he was worried when his knees started to hurt. Eventually, he was diagnosed with osteoarthritis (OA). "Tennis is my favorite sport, so I was very upset," he says. "I was really afraid I would have to give it up."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A cortisone shot and physical therapy d

  • Fact check: 6 of Aaron Rodgers' false and misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccine

    Here are some of the most blatantly false or misleading statements the Packers quarterback made during an interview on Friday.

  • Bridgewater dad whose wife also has cancer has died  — family bouyed by community support

    "He fought so hard," his niece and close confidante said. "He would have literally done anything to get better. "

  • Ellsworth: Shortness of breath, fatigue are signs your heart can't keep up

    Prairie Doc columnist Andrew Ellsworth reviews the symptoms of a heart struggling to keep up.

  • Opinion: Treating unvaccinated: Medical facilities face competing ethical demands

    I was stunned to learn that my injured father-in-law was denied a private room — for an unvaccinated patient.

  • Supersets and Cutting Carbs Helped This Guy Drop 45 Pounds in 5 Months

    At age 41, he's now hitting multiple personal bests in the weight room.

  • I Tried Ketamine Therapy For My Depression, And I Made Some Wins Along The Way

    I've had depression for years now. I finally turned to a ketamine clinic for help.View Entire Post ›

  • Former FDA commissioner says 'we're close to the end of the pandemic phase' as kids get vaccinated and COVID-19 pills emerge

    Gottlieb on Sunday said he expected the Delta variant to continue to spread throughout the country, particularly among the unvaccinated.

  • Doctors meet in Ocala to discuss COVID-19 immunity, alternative treatments, ivermectin

    Vaccination, masking, legal action and ivermectin were among the topics discussed at the Florida Summit on COVID in Ocala.

  • China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October -customs

    China's meat imports in October fell from a year ago to their lowest in 20 months, customs data showed on Sunday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 664,000 tonnes of meat in October, down 12.8% from the same month a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs, the lowest since February 2020. The largest share of China's meat imports is pork, but domestic prices have plunged this year, after a surge in production following the devastating African swine fever epidemic outpaced demand.

  • We need clearer messaging on COVID boosters for adults

    A recurring theme during the pandemic is that we should 'follow the science.' But scientists advising the FDA and CDC have differed repeatedly about booster shots.

  • Is It Just Us or Does Everyone Have a Cold Right Now?

    A nasty cold hit New York City and much of the country this summer. It arrived just when life seemed good again. Or at least when life seemed like it maybe could become good again. It was that halcyon window of summer — after vaccine second doses but before “breakthrough” and “delta variant” had fully entered the lexicon. Remember? When gathering on streets and in warehouses and at bars seemed like it was permissible, maybe even emotionally healthy? When, as this publication put it, “New York Fe

  • Japan has zero daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in 15 months - media

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than a year on Sunday, local media said. COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen dramatically throughout Japan as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70% of the population. Shigeru Omi, the nation's top health adviser, on Monday sketched out a new scale for measuring the seriousness of coronavirus infections and a tool for predicting the hospital beds that may be needed in a new wave.

  • Mediterranean diet 'may cause infertility'

    Eating a Mediterranean diet may risk causing infertility due to the amount of toxins in the food compared to British meals, researchers have found.