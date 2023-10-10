Bulgaria shuts down criminal ring supplying military goods to Russia

Bulgarian law enforcement has shut down a criminal network that supplied dual-use goods to Russia, which were then used in the war against Ukraine, Bulgarian outlet The Sofia Globe reported on Oct. 10.

At least 12 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Five of the detainees are foreign nationals, including three Russians, one Belarusian, and one Albanian, according to Bulgarian Interior Minister Zhivko Kotsev.

The head of the State Agency for National Security, Plamen Tonchev, said that his agency received information regarding the export of dual-use goods, leading to the discovery of a "complex network of illegal supplies."

The criminal network has been operating in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Veliko Turnovo since early 2021.

The network was primarily comprised of Russian citizens who financed the supply of goods; they were not permanent residents of Bulgaria.

Supplies were delivered through various companies, one of which is based in Plovdiv. Goods were sent to Plovdiv, where they were packaged, then transported to Sofia, and from there, the shipments were airlifted to Russia. The operation had a cash flow of nearly EUR 2 million.

“The weapons were not for the regular Russian army, but for the special forces operating on the territory of Ukraine,” the report reads.

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prosecutor-General Maria Pavlova said the exported technology includes various types of dual-use goods, such as optical sights and aviation radio equipment.

