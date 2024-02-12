Bulgaria and Ukraine strengthen oversight collaboration on grain exports

Bulgaria will hand over to Ukraine a list of companies that violate the terms of Ukrainian grain licensing

Bulgaria will inform Ukraine about violations of the licensing regime by specific companies for exporting sunflower seeds, rapeseed, corn, and wheat, said Bulgarian Agriculture and Food Minister Kiril Vatev during an online meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Solskyi, the official website of the Bulgarian Agriculture Ministry reported on Feb. 9.

The names of companies breaching the licensing regime will be formally communicated to Ukraine.

Bulgaria provides maximum commitment to supporting Ukrainian product transit, said Vatev, emphasizing the effectiveness of the licensing regime and opposing any changes to it.

He also addressed his concerns about the Ukrainian government’s decision to ease the licensing regime, stating that the Bulgarian Agriculture and Food Ministry prioritizes the interests of Bulgarian farmers.

The ministers also discussed operational data on Ukrainian exports of cereals, dry milk, honey, and sunflower oil.

Solskyi reiterated that companies involved in interrupted transit will face a six-month suspension of their export rights.

Both ministers agreed to continue exchanging data on trade in agricultural products.

Bulgaria’s parliament supported lifting the ban on Ukrainian grain imports starting Sept. 15, 2023.

This sparked farmer protests across Bulgaria on Sept. 18 over the decision.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Agriculture announced a ban on Ukrainian sunflower imports until the end of November.

Afterward, a licensing regime for exporting sunflower, wheat, maize, and rapeseed will be implemented, per an agreement between Ukraine and the European Commission.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food stated that Bulgaria has no objections to exporting three other crops.

