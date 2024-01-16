Bulgaria works 24/7 to produce weapons for Ukraine – Bulgarian Defense Minister

Most of the weapons produced in Bulgaria are sent to Ukraine, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said in a Jan. 15 interview with Voice of America.

The ammunition, small arms, and light weapons produced by Bulgaria are crucial for the war effort, according to Tagarev

"Bulgaria specialized in this type of production even in Soviet times, and this specialization is preserved,” he said.

“The defense industry thus works almost 24/7, and the main part of this production goes to Ukraine, either directly or through third parties."



The Bulgarian Armed Forces plan to continue the production of Soviet-standard ammunition, and also plans to launch additional production facilities for the production of NATO-standard weapons, including 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition.



Read also: Bulgaria extends Ukrainain refugee support program

Several Bulgarian companies have applied for investments through a special European Commission called the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP), which allocates a total of 500 million euros (about $550 USD) to stimulate the increase in ammunition and missileproduction in the EU.

"These new investments are already aimed almost exclusively at the production of 155 mmammunition, which is a top-priority, but also other types in demand," Tagarev said.

Bulgaria has also announced its desire to join the F-16 coalition, providing language training for pilots, air traffic controllers, engineers, and technical personnel, as well as basic training for maintenance personnel.

Bulgaria provides strong political, diplomatic, and humanitarian support to Ukraine and joined the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine, according to which the parties are working on bilateral long-term security commitments.

On Dec. 28, 2023, the Ukrainian refugee support program in Bulgaria was extended until the end of April 2024.

Read also: Bulgaria to eliminate sanctions exemption for Russian oil ahead of schedule

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine