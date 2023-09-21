Pictured: Bulgarian beautician accused of spying for Russia

Vanya Gaberova

A Bulgarian beautician is among five people set to be charged on suspicion of spying for Russia

Vanya Gaberova, 29, will be charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state.

Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, face the same charge.

The espionage is said to have taken place between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised a charge of conspiracy to conduct espionage against three men and two women suspected of spying for Russia.

“Roussev, Dzhambazov, and Ivanova were previously charged on 11 February 2023 with possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“Criminal proceedings against the five individuals are active and they each have the right to a fair trial.”

The five defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26 .

