Bulgarian decorator accused of spying for Russia appears in court

A Bulgarian painter and decorator has appeared in court accused of spying for Russia in the UK.

Tihomir Ivanchev, 38, from Acton, West London, did not indicate a plea during a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

It is alleged he was part of an organised network of UK-based Bulgarians conducting surveillance against people and places for Russia.

Five other Bulgarians were charged last year and are awaiting trial.

When the other five were arrested, police were unaware of Mr Ivanchev's alleged role, with his link emerging as group messages were translated.

He was arrested earlier this month and charged on Tuesday.

Mr Ivanchev was previously in a relationship with beautician Vanya Gaberova, one of those charged last year.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 15 March.

The group's alleged surveillance is said to have been for the purpose of assisting Russia to conduct hostile action against the targets, including potential abductions.

Mr Ivanchev is also alleged to have had a role in surveillance in Austria and Montenegro in 2021 and 2022.

The other five, who are due to face trial in October at the Old Bailey, are:

Orlin Roussev, 46, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, of Harrow, north-west London

Katrin Ivanova, 31, of the same Harrow address

Ivan Stoyanov, 32, from Greenford, west London

Vanya Gaberova, 29, from Churchway, north-west London

Mr Roussev is alleged to have organised and managed the cell's spying operations from the UK.

It is claimed Mr Roussev received tasking from abroad by a person known as Jan Marsalek, whom all the defendants are accused of being in a conspiracy with. Mr Marsalek is not charged in the case.

Mr Marsalek is best known as the Austrian former chief operating officer of the company Wirecard, who became a wanted man in Germany after being suspected of having committed fraud. He is reportedly now in Russia.