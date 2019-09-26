Bulgarian economist named new IMF chief

The International Monetary Fund has a new boss.

Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed as the next managing director on Wednesday (September 25).

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR, KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA, SAYING:

"Global economic growth continues to disappoint. Trade tensions persist. And debt burdens are rising in many countries."

Georgieva is the trillion-dollar crisis lender's first boss from an emerging market economy.

The center-right politician grew up in Bulgaria under Communism.

She's currently chief executive at the World Bank, where she built a reputation as a straight shooter and champion of gender equality.

Georgieva is also seen as a leader in the fight against climate change, which could put her at odds with the White House.

On Wednesday she set out a mission statement for her new job:

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR, KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA, SAYING:

"My immediate priority for the IMF is to help members minimize the risk of crisis and be ready to cope with downturns should they occur. And yet we should not lose sight of the longer term objective - to build stronger economies."

Georgieva takes over from Christine Lagarde, who's off to run the European Central Bank.

She says she's got her 'sleeves rolled up, ready to work' when she starts on Tuesday (October 1).