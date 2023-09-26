Suspected spy ring accused of plot to abduct Russian targets

From left to right: Orlin Roussev, Vanya Gaberova, Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova

A suspected spy ring is accused of plotting to abduct Russian targets while operating in the UK for two and a half years, a court heard.

Five Bulgarians, three men and two women, are charged with conspiring to collect information that would be useful to an enemy between August 2020 and February this year.

Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, of Harrow, north-west London; Katrin Ivanova, 31, of the same Harrow address; Ivan Stoyanov, 31, from Greenford, west London; and Vanya Gaberova, 29, from Churchway, north-west London appeared via video link at Westminster Magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have accused the five defendants of UK-based espionage and of collecting information to help with abduction plots.

Vanya Gaberova

When describing the charges Kathryn Selby prosecuting told the court that the “operating hub in this country for the offence of espionage” was the property of Mr Roussev.

Mr Roussev is alleged to have organised and managed the cell’s spying operations from the UK.

Mr Roussev, Mr Dzhambazov, and Ms Ivanova were previously charged on February 11 2023 with possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

The five defendants, appearing via video link from four separate jails, spoke only to confirm their names and date of birth.

Ms Selby added: “This is an indictable only offence therefore it has to be sent to the Crown court

“Given this has a national security backdrop it should be dealt in accordance with the terrorism protocol.

“People are aware that three of the defendants have already been jointly charged with an offence under the identity cards act.

“All five of them were arrested back in February this year for offences contrary to the official Secrets Act.”

The court heard that all five defendants have EU settled status.

There was no Bulgarian translator present for the hearing and no applications for bail were made.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram remanded them in custody and scheduled a further hearing for October 13 at the Old Bailey.

