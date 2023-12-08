Bulgarian parliament overrides presidential veto to give Ukraine 100 APCs

The Bulgarian parliament has successfully overridden President Rumen Radev's veto to approve sending 100 armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine, local news agency BTA reported on Dec. 8.

The agency reported that the Parliament reaffirmed the ratification of the agreement between the Bulgarian and Ukrainian defense ministries, with 162 lawmakers voting in favor.

During the vote, a fight broke out in the chamber, the agency added. Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian radical Revival party, commented that it was "very humiliating, besides giving away the equipment to Ukraine for free, to also transport it."

As Kostadinov spoke, a pro-Ukrainian lawmaker, Manol Peykov, stood up from his seat, which triggered the scuffle between the members, the agency notes.

The deal to transfer 100 APCs to Ukraine was signed in Sofia on Aug. 8 and in Kyiv on Nov. 13. A statement from the Bulgarian parliamentary defense committee stated that the Interior Ministry no longer needed the 100 vehicles.

The Bulgarian parliament ratified the agreement on Nov. 22.

On Dec. 4, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev vetoed the deal. He argued that the APCs could play a crucial role in protecting Bulgaria's borders and in assisting citizens during emergencies and natural disasters in remote areas.

