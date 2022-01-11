Bulgarian PM self-isolates after security meeting

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has gone into precautionary self-isolation after being in contact with the parliament speaker who tested positive for coronavirus, a government press official said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister will be under quarantine as are the rules," the official said.

The government is yet to decide on a deputy prime minister who will be taking over his duties.

Petkov, as well as President Rumen Radev, key ministers and leading politicians as well as the parliament speaker attended a long sitting of the country's consultative National Security Council on Monday.

