Bulgarian PM self-isolates after security meeting

FILE PHOTO: Bulgaria's PM Petkov walks towards the government building, in Sofia
1 min read
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has gone into precautionary self-isolation after being in contact with the parliament speaker who tested positive for coronavirus, a government press official said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister will be under quarantine as are the rules," the official said.

The government is yet to decide on a deputy prime minister who will be taking over his duties.

Petkov, as well as President Rumen Radev, key ministers and leading politicians as well as the parliament speaker attended a long sitting of the country's consultative National Security Council on Monday.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

