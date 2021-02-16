Bulgarian prosecutors say heroin found in cargo from Iran

  • Photo released by Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 16 2021, shows packages of seized heroin from Iranian cargo in the Black Sea port of Varna. Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of heroin from a ship transporting goods from Iran. (Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office via AP)
  • Photo released by Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 16 2021, shows packages of seized heroin from Iranian cargo in the Black Sea port of Varna. Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of heroin from a ship transporting goods from Iran. (Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office via AP)
  • Photo released by Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 16 2021, shows some of the packages of seized heroin from Iranian cargo in the Black Sea port of Varna. Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of heroin from a ship transporting goods from Iran. (Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office via AP)
1 / 3

Bulgaria Heroin

Photo released by Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 16 2021, shows packages of seized heroin from Iranian cargo in the Black Sea port of Varna. Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of heroin from a ship transporting goods from Iran. (Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office via AP)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of heroin from a ship transporting goods from Iran, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The drugs were divided in 487 packages and hidden among asphalt rollers the ship was carrying, prosecutor Vladimir Chavdarov.

Customs officials in the Black Sea port of Varna valued the seized heroin at 18 million euros ($22 million).

Two Bulgarian men - the owner of the receiving company and a customs officer - were detained and could face up to 20 years in jail, if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Bulgarian police believe the heroin was not intended for the domestic market but rather destined to be sold in Western Europe.

Drugs from the Mideast sometimes are transported on trucks from Afghanistan through Iran, Turkey and Bulgaria to Western Europe.

Bulgaria has taken steps in recent years to prevent drug trafficking.

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Will big cities ever recover from the pandemic?

    The coronavirus pandemic has hit America's biggest cities especially hard. Can they bounce back or have they been forever changed?

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • 2 plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

    Two former Hong Kong lawmakers pleaded guilty to illegal assembly charges Tuesday, as a trial opened for them and seven other prominent democracy activists in what is seen as a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The activists are charged with organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019. The two who pleaded guilty were Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, both former members of the Hong Kong legislature.

  • Iran says it will end snap IAEA inspections if nuclear deal terms not met

    Iran said on Monday it will block snap inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations, a challenge to U.S. President Joe Biden's hope of reviving the accord. "If others do not fulfil their obligations by Feb. 21, the government is obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. "It does not mean ending all inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog...All these steps are reversible if the other party changes its path and honours its obligations," he said, alluding to the United States.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny

    Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Moscow court to fine jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of defaming a World War II veteran, maintaining pressure on the top Kremlin foe. Navalny rejects the accusations of slandering the veteran who was featured in a video last year promoting constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for sending a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

  • Tiny numbers taken to quarantine hotels as travellers evade Scotland's stricter rules

    Just seven people were taken to quarantine hotels in Scotland on Monday as travellers avoided Nicola Sturgeon's stricter isolation policy. It is understood that just six people arriving into Edinburgh Airport on a flight from Turkey were taken into “managed isolation” for 10 nights. Just one arrival into Aberdeen, from two flights from Norway linked to the oil industry, was caught by the new policy with all other passengers exempt. The low numbers will add weight to fears that travellers will simply avoid flying directly into Scotland and go to England instead, before travelling north by road or rail. In England, only those who have been in 33 “red list” countries are required to spend £1,750 on a quarantine hotel. In Scotland, all direct international arrivals by air have to do so, with limited exceptions such as some essential workers and diplomats.

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden to pitch stimulus bill in Wisconsin, U.S. state hard hit by pandemic

    U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday to press his case for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the political battleground state that helped secure his victory in last year's presidential election. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week that Biden would do a CNN town hall with voters while visiting the state, hard hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout. Biden has traveled to his home state of Delaware and to the Camp David presidential retreat since taking office on Jan. 20, but the trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest city, is his first on official business since becoming commander-in-chief.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • Eyeing a potential comeback, David Perdue files paperwork to run in 2022 Georgia Senate race

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is considering running against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in 2022, filing campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday night. In January's runoff elections, Perdue lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), while Warnock defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), the appointed replacement for Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), who resigned in late 2019 due to health issues. Warnock is finishing out the rest of Isakson's term, and will be able to run for a full six-year term in 2022. A senior adviser told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday that Perdue is "leaning heavily toward" challenging Warnock. He will make a decision by March 1, the adviser said, and will announce in April. Warnock, the senior pastor at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, solidly defeated Loeffler by 93,000 votes. Loeffler and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) are mulling entering the 2022 race, the Journal-Constitution reports, but they won't make any decisions until they know what Perdue is planning. Other Republicans considering a run include Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceNorth Korea reportedly tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from PfizerGOP donor is suing to claw back $2.5 million he spent to find evidence Trump won

  • Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to new island

    Bangladesh authorities sent a fourth group of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Monday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The roughly 2,000 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent to Bhasan Char, an island specifically developed to accommodate 100,000 of the 1 million Rohingya who have fled from neighboring Myanmar, M. Mozammel Haque, a commander of the Bangladesh navy, told reporters. While human rights groups have criticized the moves and some are being forced to go against their will, the government has insisted that refugees moving to the island have done so voluntarily.

  • House Republicans Question Pelosi’s Security Decisions Leading Up To Capitol Riots

    House Republicans on Monday called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to answer “many important questions” about her “responsibility for the security” of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Republicans on several committees sent Pelosi a letter asking why, among other things, former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund had his January 4 request for National Guard assistance rejected by former Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, according to Fox News. Irving reportedly said he was concerned about “the optics” and didn’t feel the “intelligence supported it.” “As you are aware, the Speaker of the House is not only the leader of the majority party, but also has enormous institutional responsibilities,” said the letter, written by House Administration Committee Ranking Member Rodney Davis, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes. “The Speaker is responsible for all operational decisions made within the House,” the letter says, adding that Pelosi, her staff and an army of appointed House officials had kept a “very heavy-handed and tightly controlled approach to House operations” over the past two years. “When then-Chief Sund made a request for national guard support on January 4th, why was that request denied?” the group wrote. “Did Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving get permission or instruction from your staff on January 4th prior to denying Chief Sund’s request for the national guard?” The letter adds that on the day of the Capitol riots, Sund moved to notify the Sergeant at Arms of his request for national guard assistance and said it “took over an hour for his request to be approved because the SAA had to run the request up the chain of command.” That chain “undoubtedly included” Pelosi and her “designees,” the Republicans say. They blast Pelosi for her “partisan” decision to “unilaterally” fire Irving and demand Sund’s resignation. While Pelosi said on January 7 that she had called for Sund’s resignation as he “hasn’t called us since this happen,” the Republicans say that claim was “refuted” by Sund, who “detailed two occasions that he briefed you on the situation on the Capitol campus—the first occurring at 5:36 p.m. and the second at 6:25 p.m., both on January 6th.” Davis, Jordan, Comer and Nunes also questioned the reliability of the independent security review being conducted by General Russel Honoré, who Pelosi appointed on her own last month “without consultation of the minority.” They expressed concerns that House officers have denied requests to “procure and preserve information” on Pelosi’s behalf. “Such information is necessary to properly conduct oversight on the January 6th events,” they letter says. “Preservation and production requests were sent to the SAA and the House Chief Administrative Officer, among other legislative agencies, requesting that such relevant information concerning the attack on the Capitol, including correspondence, video footage, audio recordings, and other records, be preserved and produced to the relevant committees.” “In multiple cases, your appointees, acting on your behalf, have denied requests to produce this information,” the Republicans add. “The response we received was: ‘We regret to inform you that given the scope of the information requested and the concerns implicated by the nature of the request… we are unable to comply with the request at this time.’” The group says they learned that “some of the same material we requested was provided to the House Judiciary Committee on a partisan basis.” “This is unacceptable. Madam Speaker, that direction could only have come from you,” they wrote.