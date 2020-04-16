Bulk chicken sale causes a massive traffic jam at Raleigh’s State Farmers Market

A large traffic jam is happening at the State Farmer’s Market in Raleigh on Thursday, caused by a massive chicken sale from the back of a truck.

Cars are backed up along Lake Wheeler Road as a line of customers rushed to the market for the curbside chicken orders.

Eastern North Carolina chicken farm House of Raeford brought a refrigerated truck of chicken to the State Farmers Market on Thursday morning, selling boneless breasts and thighs and chicken wings in bulk. The minimum order is 40 pounds.

In this coronavirus-altered moment in which we live, even grocery shopping poses certain logistical challenges, including low inventory and the threat of community spread. The demand for chicken and curbside pickup appears to be driving the sale.

The farm promoted the sale on Facebook, drawing lines of cars to the farmers market and backing up traffic along Lake Wheeler Road to the ramps of Interstate 40.

To buy chicken, customers never leave their car. Raeford employees take orders and then bring the packaged chicken over to the cars. All sales are cash only, with orders ranging from $15 to $60.

Helicopter footage from WTVD, the News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, shows dozens of cars lined up waiting to get into the farmers market.

The backup is apparently disrupting the business of other vendors. Raleigh seafood company Locals Seafood tweeted at the State Farmer’s Market account that the sale had made the market a “complete mess” and encouraged customers to wait until later in the day or Friday to pick up orders.

@NCAgriculture Raleigh Farmers Market is a complete mess due to Chicken Sale. We're open for business but I would wait til after lunch to brave the gridlock. We will hold all shares on ice for FRIDAY pickup if you don't pickup today. thanks! #NCseafood — Locals Seafood (@localsseafood) April 16, 2020

The Raleigh sale is the first in a tour of chicken sales planned by Raeford, including stops in Eastern North Carolina and South Carolina.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.