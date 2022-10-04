Bulk quantities of fentanyl found during traffic stop

On Saturday evening, investigators assigned to the CODE Task Force from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department coordinated a traffic stop of an individual suspected of regularly bringing bulk quantities of fentanyl to Guernsey County. With the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle following probable cause being established, according to Sheriff Jeffrey Padden.

During the traffic stop which revealed the fentanyl and subsequent investigation, a 39-year-old Akron man and 37-year-old Akron woman were taken into custody and placed on a felony investigation hold at the Guernsey County Jail. Additionally, investigators confirmed the male had multiple warrants for his arrest for narcotic related violations and failure to comply.

Investigators also located additional bulk quantities of fentanyl at a residence in the Kimbolton area in which the male was suspected of delivering prior to the traffic stop.

Paden said the narcotics that the male has been suspected of bringing to Guernsey County have been tied to recent overdoses in the area.

Felony charges and names of the individuals are being withheld until the investigation is complete and a review of the incident by the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office.

Contributed by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

