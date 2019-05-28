Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (ILMN) is the $45 billion leading developer of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic function and variation. Their technology is responsible for generating more than 90% of the world’s sequencing data.

You may have experienced Illumina technology if you ever ordered a DNA testing kit from a company like 23andMe or Ancestry.

ILMN is back in the upper tiers of the Zacks Rank after another beat and raise quarter that prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their estimates. More on the company's growth numbers coming up after we step back to see the scope of their efforts.

The Century of Biology Requires Powertools for Discovery

Ever since the human genome was mapped nearly 20 years ago, an explosion of scientific discovery has been unleashed with many hundreds of public and private companies, universities, and research institutes working to better understand life and cure disease.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the cost to sequence a genome has fallen from $10 million in 2007 to under $1,000 today. And this economic access has fueled the rise of more scientists seeking to do more research that wasn't even thought of a decade ago.

When I think of role of this unique tool-maker in "the century of biology," I search for powerful metaphors to describe its reach and impact. If genetics is a great ocean, then Illumina is Queen Isabella of Spain, launching fleets of explorers to discover new worlds.

Once given the exploration, mapping, and conquest tools to do so, explorers would only need more of them to harvest and mine the riches of new lands. And that as we shall see, is exactly what has happened with Illumina's powertools -- the more reach and impact they give genetic explorers, the more exploration that is initiated and, thus, the more demand for its products occurs.

Honestly, I should have bought Illumina for Healthcare Innovators in 2017 when it was trading $200. But I didn't understand the company's impact, much less their valuation trading over 10X 2017 sales of $2.75 billion and 50X EPS of $4.00. Plus, Wall Street's (lazy) analysts underestimated the growth story too, with the average Street price target around $225 at the time.

Then the stock went on a tear in 2018 after a Q1 41% EPS beat in April, launching shares from $240 to $360+ in five months!

Every slight pullback was a tempting opportunity, even at 13-14X sales and 55-60X EPS. And we got a big second chance right before Q2 earnings when the stock got whacked from all-time highs above $315 back down to $290.

Time to Board the Starship Illumina

Then this past September, I really started paying attention to the Illumina story and doing my homework. At over $360 per share, ILMN was trading for over 15X next 12-month's sales (about $3.5 billion) and over 60X EPS (about $6). I told my followers "I don't think you need to rush out and pay that right now."

But I also advised "Long-term healthcare investors should be buyers between $320 and $340. And obviously, you would add on any bigger dips to $280-300 if a market correction of any magnitude should bless you with such an opportunity."

We obviously got those opportunities to start a position near $320 and add under $300 during the recent volatility and I would still recommend those buy levels. Especially as the stock now trades under 11X next year's projected sales of $4.3 billion.

The main reason we did is because the growth rates have slowed considerably. Last year saw 20% sales growth and a 40% EPS advance. But this year is projected to see only 13% topline growth and 17% on the bottom.

And yet long-term growth investors are still accumulating ILMN shares near $300 because the visibility for the next two years is so strong. Here is the Zacks proprietary Price & Consensus chart, which plots changes in annual EPS estimates (lhs) against the stock price...