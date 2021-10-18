Bull elk gets tangled in a net, photos show. Then Colorado wildlife officials step in

A young bull elk found itself in a sticky situation in a town outside Denver when its head became entangled in netting, Colorado wildlife officials say.

Wildlife officers tranquilized the elk, thought to be under 2 years old, and removed the netting, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials reported on Twitter.

The incident took place in Genesee, a town of about 4,000 people about 18 miles west of Denver, officials said.

A mule deer with its antlers entangled in what appeared to be a hammock was recently freed in Utah, McClatchy News reported. And an elk with a tire around its neck was freed in Colorado.

“Wildlife officers have seen deer, elk, moose, bears and other wildlife become entangled in a number of man-made obstacles that include swing sets, hammocks, clothing lines, decorative or holiday lighting, furniture, tomato cages, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, soccer goals or volleyball nets, and yes, tires,” Colorado officials said.

