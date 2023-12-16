Bull found on Newark train tracks gives ‘interview’ from new home at animal sanctuary

Ricardo, the 700-pound longhorn bull who went viral on Thursday for roaming the tracks at Newark Penn Station, is now safe and sound at a New Jersey animal sanctuary, where he even gave an “exclusive interview” with his new caretaker.

“Ricardo waking up from tranquilizer,” Skylands Animal Sanctuary wrote in a Facebook post Thursday night, sharing a video of the bull laying in a hay-covered trailer and staring at the camera in a daze. “He has had a long, rough day of fighting for his life, luckily it has paid off.”

“He has already been seen by our veterinarian and hopefully he will stand up soon,” the sanctuary added. “Just look at how handsome he is.”

A follow-up post Friday showed Ricardo standing upright, with a caption that said he was also eating and drinking. He’s scheduled to be moved from the trailer into a more permanent home on the property on Saturday.

The sanctuary, located in Wantage, N.J., provides a home to over 400 animals on 232 acres.

Ricardo disrupted New Jersey Transit service and caused delays in rail traffic on Thursday morning, after he allegedly escaped a nearby slaughterhouse.

Up to 45-minute delays were announced on NJ Transit, which shared a photo of the bull on the tracks as an explanation for the delay.

Ricardo allegedly ran to Newark Penn, where it then made a U-turn and went back toward Frelinghuysen Avenue and Victoria Street, before being corralled at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

It’s not known which slaughterhouse the bull came from, but there are several in the Newark area.