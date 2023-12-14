Maverick bull strays onto New Jersey train tracks, delaying New York service

A bull stands on the rail tracks near Newark Penn Station

(Reuters) -Astonished commuters near a major New Jersey transit hub were treated to a rare sight on Thursday when a large, copper-colored bull with long, pointy horns wandered onto the train tracks, disrupting rail service to and from New York City.

The bull was spotted trotting along the sunken train tracks near Newark's Penn Station shortly before 11 a.m., according to videos posted to the X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

The large animal caused delays up to 45 minutes between Newark and New York City's Penn station, affecting both Amtrak inter-city and NJ Transit commuter service, NJ Transit said on X. Attached to the post was a photo of the wide-eyed bovine staring straight into the camera from the tracks.

"Well, having my train to work canceled because of a loose bull on the track is certainly a first," one social media user said on X.

As police scrambled to round up the long horn and get the trains back in service, it seemed to vanish as suddenly as it appeared. Authorities were uncertain where the bull might have gone, local media reported.

There was no immediate word from authorities about where the bull may have come from or how he may have found his way onto the tracks. Pastoral farmland is non-existent in the urban neighborhood surrounding the terminal, although Newark is home to several meat-packing companies.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Frank McGurty and Bill Berkrot)