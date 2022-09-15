Bullard active shooter call one of several in state. Did it have foreign origin?

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said a false report of an active shooter at Bullard High School on Wednesday was one of multiple phone calls to cities around California, and it was possible that it may have an origin outside the United States.

In addition to the call that reached Fresno, others were made to officials in cities that included Santa Barbara, Stockton, Chula Vista and Santa Rosa, he said.

Balderrama made his remarks at a news conference called at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon attended by police, local and state prosecutors and Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The phone call came into to the State Center Community College District and was forwarded to police, the chief said. Within four minutes, the first police supervisor was on the Bullard campus, and within another four minutes, officers determined there was no active shooter.

“Forty police units all descended on the school, fearing the worst,” said Balderrama. “I am very proud of my police department today.” Police continued to search every foot of the campus after the first all-clear signal. He called the response “swift, and formidable.”

The hoax caller reported that there were two shooters with AR-15 rifles on the campus actively shooting students.

During the news conference:

Balderrama and Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp called for tough penalties against whoever made the calls. Smittcamp said it “is a sad day when something like this happens...we now have thousands of victims” referencing the fear faced by students, staff and family members. She added that it was unlikely that whoever made the calls would face jail time if prosecuted under California laws.

Assistant U.S. Attorney in Fresno Kirk Sherriff said anyone prosecuted under federal laws would likely face more serious penalties, including 5 or more years in prison.

The chief pleaded with community members not to share unconfirmed shooting reports on social media. He noted that as police sped to the Bullard campus, so too did a distraught parent, who nearly collided with a police vehicle at 70 mph. “Parents, please monitor your children’s social media,” he added. “You could be held responsible.”

Nelson said one aftereffect of Wednesday’s event might lead to a reconsideration to a plan banning students from using cell phones on campus. “It’s obvious that will be part of the conversation,” he said.

Anyone will information about the person placing the hoax call was asked to contact the FBI at Tips.fbi.gov, officials in Sacramento at 916-808-8383, or locally at CrimeStoppers in Fresno at 559-498-7867.

It wasn’t the first time a hoax call has frightened the Bullard community. In January 2020, a false report of an active shooter at Bullard High sent dozens of sheriff’s deputies, Fresno police and California Highway Patrol officers racing to the campus, sparking massive concern on the part of the school community.