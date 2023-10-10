Bullard Fire Department is having an open house for fire safety
Chief Peter Riley explains what all is going on at the Bullard Fire Department open house for fire safety and demonstrations for the kids
Chief Peter Riley explains what all is going on at the Bullard Fire Department open house for fire safety and demonstrations for the kids
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
Grab massive markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops, plus all-time low prices on AirPods Pro and Echo Dot.
Here are the best deals we could find on iPads and other tablets for October Prime Day 2023.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
Black Friday's got nothing on these bargains — save up to 80% on goodies like a top-notch stick vac and the 5th gen Echo Dot.
"My oversized tshirt efforts keep giving Saturday cleaning not fashion and this equation helps."
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 6!
Amazon's Prime Day Anker sale includes cables, portable chargers and more for October 2023
These are all of the best deals on Amazon Fire Sticks and Fire TVs we could fine for October Prime Day 2023.
Bonds have lagged on the 60/40 portfolio structure over the last several years, but that doesn't mean the strategy should be written off.
This Prime Day, Amazon devices are the cheapest they've been all year. Save big on smart TVs, tablets, Ring doorbells, Kindles and more.
TabbyML, built by two ex-Googlers, has secured $3.2 million in seed funding to work on its open source code generator. In contrast to GitHub's Copilot, a self-hosted coding assistant like TabbyML has the advantage of being highly customizable, suggested the startup's co-founder Meng Zhang. "There are probably more mature and complete products in the proprietary software space, but if we compare an open source solution with GitHub's OpenAI-powered tool, there are more limitations to the latter," he added.
Looking for some great outdoor deals from anywhere other than Amazon? REI is having a big fall sale with deals on bikes, jackets and more.
We've also got discounts on Barbie, board games (Monopoly! Twister!) and Hot Wheels.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 9-15.
Audi’s loaded version of its flagship gasoline-powered Q8 SUV — the SQ8 — made its formal public debut at the Qatar version of the Geneva motor show.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.