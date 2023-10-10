Bullard Fire Department is having an open house for fire safety

TechCrunch

TabbyML, built by two ex-Googlers, has secured $3.2 million in seed funding to work on its open source code generator. In contrast to GitHub's Copilot, a self-hosted coding assistant like TabbyML has the advantage of being highly customizable, suggested the startup's co-founder Meng Zhang. "There are probably more mature and complete products in the proprietary software space, but if we compare an open source solution with GitHub's OpenAI-powered tool, there are more limitations to the latter," he added.