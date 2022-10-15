Bullard Says Fed Hikes Have Caused Little Financial Stress

2
Alister Bull and Michael McKee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank’s aggressive interest-rate hikes so far have made relatively small waves in financial markets and defended policymakers’ strategy of “front-loading” increases.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The front-loading strategy is the right one,” Bullard said Saturday during an event on the sidelines of this week’s annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, when asked about the latest data that showed inflation proved persistent in September.

He said he’s glad that the Fed’s 75 basis-point rate increases hadn’t caused any significant market turmoil. “We’ve managed to get this far with relatively low financial stress,” Bullard said.

Bullard votes on monetary policy this year and has been one of the more hawkish officials on its 19-member policy committee.

The US central bank is raising interest rates at the most rapid pace since the 1980s to curb inflation at 40-year highs. It hiked rates by 75 basis points for the third straight meeting last month, to a target range of 3% to 3.25%, and looks on track to do the same again when it gathers in early November.

Investors see a solid chance the Fed will continue at that pace at its December meeting after data Thursday showed core consumer prices rising again in September and are predicting rates will nudge towards 5% in 2023. Projections released Sept. 21 by the Fed showed officials expecting rates to rise to 4.4% this year and 4.6% next, according to their median estimate.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Banks Feast on Higher Rates, for Now

    Banks are building up capital thanks to the benefit of higher interest income, but whether it is enough will be strongly tested in the quarters ahead.

  • ECB to Slow Interest-Rate Hikes When at Neutral Level, Knot Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsA $25 Billion Grocery Deal Takes Fight to WalmartUndervalued US Stocks Could Soar 30% Next Year, Siegel SaysThe European Central Bank will likely slow the pac

  • IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme

    Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis in public finances that has raised fears it may default on debt and has contributed to shortages of food and fuel, according to government critics. The agreement is also seen as critical to unlock bilateral aid from country donors that wanted the reassurance of an IMF programme that Tunisia would carry out reforms to put its finances on a more sustainable footing.

  • Torched Stocks Are About the Only Thing Working in Fed’s Favor

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation shows few signs of cooling in the economy. The same cannot be said of markets, which are starting to seem like the only thing the Federal Reserve has going for it these days.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsA $25 Billion Grocery Deal Takes Fight to WalmartUndervalued US Stocks

  • Cognizant (CTSH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • China to ease share buyback rules amid a sluggish market

    China's securities regulator said on Friday it plans to revise rules to make it easier for listed companies to buy back shares in a bid to bolster corporate value and protect investor interest. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published the draft rules as China's benchmark CSI300 Index has lost more than 20% so far this year amid gloomy growth outlook. The announcement, which could improve market sentiment, comes ahead of China's politically key Communist Party Congress opening on Sunday.

  • Canada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -Finance Minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will look at supporting more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as long as they are economically feasible because they are needed to keep the world from burning coal again amid the current energy crunch, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday. LNG "is an important transition fuel," Freeland told reporters in Washington at the end of annual IMF and World Bank meetings. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited in August, looking for Canada - the world's fifth largest producer of natural gas - to play a "major role" in filling the shortfall brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but went home with no promises.

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • The ’60/40′ Portfolio Is Having Its Worst Year in a Century. What’s Next.

    The portfolio's recent year-to-date annualized change was a 34.4% drop, as both stocks and bonds dove. This condition won't last.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    This hasn't been a great year for chip stocks, but Advanced Micro Devices' positive, long-term trajectory is undeniable.

  • Citigroup beats profit estimates as rate hikes bolster lending business

    Citigroup Inc beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday as its lending business benefited from a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and offset weakness in other divisions such as investment banking and trading. After dealing with years of near-zero interest rates, banks are seeing a big jump in their net interest income from an increase in prime lending rates as the Fed tightens its monetary policy to stamp out decades-high inflation. The central bank's aggressive stance has, however, sparked fears of a downturn in the economy that has in turn stalled investment banking activity, roiled financial markets and prompted companies and households to put their borrowing plans on hold.

  • The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why Owens & Minor Shares Plummeted 32.4% This Week

    The healthcare logistics company released preliminary third-quarter numbers that investors didn't like.

  • Vietnam to Put Lender Under ‘Special Scrutiny’ After Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank will place Saigon Commercial Bank under “special scrutiny” after customers pulled their savings from its branches for several days this week.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsA $25 Billion Grocery Deal Takes Fight to WalmartUndervalued US Stocks Could Soar 30% Next

  • Obama Jumps In to Campaign for Democrats in Battleground States

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Barack Obama will travel to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin at the end of October to rally voters in key battleground states to support Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next two years.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating

  • Bank of England governor has 'meeting of minds' with Hunt

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there was an "immediate meeting of minds" when he spoke with finance minister Jeremy Hunt about the need to fix the public finances after the tax cut plans of Hunt's predecessor unleashed market turmoil. Bailey, speaking in Washington where British officials attending International Monetary Fund meetings have been put on the spot about the crisis engulfing the country, said he had spoken to Hunt on Friday after he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng.

  • IMF Latest: Some EU Countries Seen Making Wrong Fiscal Choices

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni cautioned that not all countries in the bloc are managing to avoid a clash between fiscal and monetary policies.Speaking to Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, Gentiloni said that while government support for households and firms is necessary, it must be temporary and targeted to avoid fueling inflation that central banks are trying to combat.“I don’t’ th

  • Goldman Cuts December ECB Rate Hike Outlook to 50 Basis Points

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsA $25 Billion Grocery Deal Takes Fight to WalmartUndervalued US Stocks Could Soar 30% Next Year, Siegel SaysThe European Central Bank will likely slow the pac

  • 3M's Lawsuit Hit-Earplug Unit Earns Faster Review For Bankruptcy Ruling

    Judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago granted 3M Co's (NYSE: MMM) bankrupt subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, a quicker-than-normal process for the review of the bankruptcy-court ruling. The nod puts more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing the company of harming U.S. soldiers on a faster track to resolution. The bankruptcy ruling has allowed personal-injury claims against 3M, which didn't seek chapter 11 protection itself, to continue proceeding on behalf of U.S. military veterans who allege

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki