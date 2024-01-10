Bulldog Breakdown: 'Dogs start conference play 0-2, reflecting on Jim Thrash

TechCrunch

Burro has been on our radar since early 2020, when the company (then Augean) participated in a TechCrunch Robotics pitch-off. All told, the startup says it has racked up north of 300,000 hours in the field, with 75,000 miles covered autonomously through its commercial clients. The company announced today that it has raised a healthy $24 million Series B, co-led by Catalyst Investors and Translink Capital.