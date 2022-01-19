Bulldog puppy ‘Tipsy’ canine-napped in Apple Valley, and authorities ask for help finding her

Sheriff's officials are seeking the public's help after "Tipsy," an American bulldog puppy, was stolen from her Apple Valley home.

Sheriff’s officials are seeking the public’s help after a bulldog puppy worth thousands of dollars was stolen from one neighborhood in Apple Valley.

The missing dog is Tipsy, a 6-month-old female American bulldog who is tan and white, according to the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Tipsy also comes with an estimated value of $3,000, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told the Daily Press on Tuesday.

The price tag of the stolen dog makes it a grand theft, which the state of California says occurs mostly when anyone steals property or services worth more than $950.

Sheriff’s officials said at approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Tipsy was taken from her backyard in the 20000 block of Otoe Road.

The address of the incident is near the corner of Otoe and Rancherias roads and north of Highway 18, area maps show.

At 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Dominguez was dispatched to the home to report the stolen puppy, sheriff's officials said.

It is unknown if the owners of Tipsy are dog breeders, Alban told the Daily Press.

Bulldogs among most popular

American bulldogs are well-balanced athletic dogs that demonstrate great strength, endurance, agility, and a friendly attitude, according to the American Kennel Club.

Historically, the bulldog was bred to be a utility dog used for working the farm. The dog is a descendant of the English bulldog and is believed to have arrived in America as early as the 17th century by immigrants, who brought them to work.

Because of their unique looks and dominant personalities, bulldogs, in general, are always on top of the AKC’s list of the most popular dog breeds, according to BulldogGuide.com.

In 2020, purebred bulldog puppies in the U.S. were sold between $1,500 and $30,000.

These breeds most often stolen

According to the AKC via Reader's Digest, French bulldogs, Siberian huskies, poodles, Labrador retrievers, Shih Tzus, Maltese, German shepherds, Chihuahuas, Yorkshire terriers, and bulldogs are the dog breeds that get stolen most often in the U.S.

Story continues

"The most stolen breeds tend to correspond with the most popular breeds in the country at the time. Thieves also steal easily to carry dogs, which is why there are a lot of toy breeds on the list," said AKC Vice President of Public Relations Brandi Hunter, via Reader's Digest.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials have previously reported stolen dogs, such as “Daisy,” the English bulldog stolen in 2014 from home in the 21900 block of Dotame Avenue, east of Navajo Road and north of Hwy. 18 in Apple Valley.

In 2016, Kahli, an English bulldog, was stolen from a home in Phelan and was allegedly being sold online for $600 by a business in Victorville.

Protecting dogs against theft

First and foremost, make sure your dog is microchipped and that the contact information on file is up to date, the AKC said.

“Another important safety tip is to stay tight-lipped about where you live, places you frequent with your dog, or even how much you paid for the animal. Remember, thieves, look for high-value dogs.

If your dog is stolen, immediately report the theft to the police, call your microchip company, and any lost-dog or stolen-dog databases that you know of in your area, including local shelters. You should also distribute flyers and get the word out on social media.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation on Tipsy is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip at (800) 78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Bulldog puppy ‘Tipsy’ brazenly stolen from Apple Valley backyard