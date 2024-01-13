Bulldogs fall in tournament opener, will play twice today

Jan. 13—The 28th annual Bulldog Invitational didn't start exactly the way the Bulldogs wanted, but the team's goal is still in reach, according to head coach Kyle Waite.

Meadville dropped their first game to Bethel Park, 4-1, at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena on Friday.

Bethel Park scored first when Anthony Kamer buried one at the 12:20 mark of the first period. A few minutes later, the Bulldogs answered.

Preston Phillis scored a power play goal with an assist from Matt Kaste with 7:41 left in the opening period. That was the last time the Bulldogs found the back of the net at The House of Chills.

The Blackhawks scored twice in the second period. Once on a power play with 1:31 left to play from Ryan Tierney and Kamer's second at the 9:03 mark.

Bethel Park added an insurance goal with 7:19 in the third off another power play.

"It's disappointing. I thought we competed hard. The refereeing was a little questionable," Waite said. "We spent a lot of time in the box. We lost one of our defenseman for 12 minutes, then Preston for the last eight minutes of the game."

Meadville had seven penalties to Bethel Park's four. All of the Bulldogs' penalties were in the second and third periods, for a total of 30 minutes.

"I thought the kids played hard and competed hard," Waite said. "We will come back tomorrow morning (today) and hopefully get on the right side of it."

The 4-1 loss was a much different result than the first time Meadville met Bethel Park this season, which resulted in a tie. On Friday, Meadville outshot Bethel 23-17, but back in November the Blackhawks outshot the 'Dogs.

"I thought we played better this game than the first time. We outshot them and last game they outshot us. We've had a lot of injuries. We lost Rocco (Tartaglione) and he is still not back yet," Waite said. "We lost both our goalies. Last game against Mars we had Evan Peterson in net, who is a defenseman. He hadn't played goalie since he was 10. He did a good job and gave us a chance to win, but we ended up losing 6-5 in overtime."

Tartaglione, named to the PIHL All-Star team this season, is a big loss for Meadville. Matt Kaste, Robert Mahoney and Phillis each were named to the all-star team. Between Kaste and Phillis, the two spend 14 minutes in the penalty box on Friday.

Meadville will be back in action today at 10:45 a.m. against Shaker Heights and at 7:30 p.m. against Medina.

The tournament is split into two pools for group play. The top two teams in each group will meet in the semifinals on Sunday morning with the championship played Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs will need a good showing today to qualify for the semifinals on Sunday.

"We're still very much in it. It is a point per period, total of five points. We got a half of a point today because we tied the first period," Waite said. "If we win two games tomorrow we will probably be in the semifinals. Our goal when we came in is still very much in tact.

"Of course we'd be in a better place if we got the win, but it's not over. That's the message to the kids. Keep your head up and come back ready to compete in the morning."

