Bullet casing found at Kingston middle school

A Kingston middle school was placed in a “stay put” mode on Friday after a bullet casing was found on school grounds.

Kingston Police say they responded to Silver Lake Regional Middle School for a report of a spent 9MM shell casing discovered in a classroom by a student. The student immediately reported the incident to a teacher.

Authorities believe the bullet arrived in the classroom unintentionally and was likely within the belongings of a known individual, according to officials.

Police put the school in a “stay put” mode, which is similar to shelter in place, while sweeping the building with a trained firearms detection canine. The canine officer found nothing else of concern and normal class schedules resumed.

“We would like to thank the students and staff for their timely assistance with this investigation, which helped us ensure there were no safety risks to the student body,” Kingston Police wrote in a social media post.

There were no reports of any injuries.

