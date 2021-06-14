Bullet fired into the air strikes teenage girl

Jun. 13—A 15-year-old Kingsburg girl is recovering at Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Fresno after being struck by a stray bullet on June 8, according to the Kingsburg Police Department.

She suffered a punctured lung and the bullet is still lodged in her chest cavity, authorities said.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 witnesses reported hearing several shots in the southwest area of Kingsburg. A 15-year-old girl who was playing soccer at Athwal Park was struck by a bullet in the upper chest. She was able to call her father, who responded a few minutes later and called 911.

Kingsburg Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to CRMC. Kingsburg Fire Department called the Kingsburg Police Department and officers began an investigation. It appears multiple random shots were fired into the air and one of the descending projectiles struck the victim as she was playing in the park.

Kingsburg Police officers were assisted by the Crime Scene Unit from the Fresno County Sheriffs Office and patrol deputies. Detectives are conducting interviews and working leads.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Kingsburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

"With the Independence Day holiday approaching, this is a good reminder of how dangerous and unlawful it is to randomly shoot a firearm into the air. Remember, what goes up, must come down. The public is encouraged to contact law enforcement whenever they hear gunshots," The department stated in a relase.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact: Sergeant Brent Kroeger at 559-967-0008 or brentkroegerOfcle.org; Detective Eric Vasquez at (559) 859-5140 or eric.vasquez@fcle.orq; Detective Lee Forlines at 559-909-4847 or lee.fortines@fcle.orq.

You may also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or at www.valleycrimestoopers.oro You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward