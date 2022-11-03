A bullet was fired into home of NC congressional candidate’s parents, police say

The Hickory Police Department says someone fired a shot into a home owned by the parents of Pat Harrigan, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District.

Harrigan’s children were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to his campaign. The shooting was reported to police Oct. 19.

No arrests have been made. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing, said Kristen Hart, a spokeswoman for the Hickory Police Department.

The bullet hit a window in the home’s laundry room, according to the police report.

Pat Harrigan pictured in stock footage posted on his campaign website.

The story was first reported by The Carolina Journal.

Harrigan is running against Democrat and state Sen. Jeff Jackson for the 14th Congressional District, which includes uptown Charlotte, southern and western Mecklenburg County and much of Gaston County.

Jackson campaign pulls ad after shooting

In response to the shooting, the Jackson campaign pulled a TV ad that featured one of Harrigan’s homes, in Hickory. The home pictured in the ad was not the one that was shot.

“We fully support law enforcement as they investigate this incident and believe any wrongdoing should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Jackson campaign spokesman Tommy Cromie said in an emailed statement. “We at Team Jackson pulled our ad in an abundance of caution and concern, but to be clear, the home involved in the incident has never been featured in any of our advertising.”