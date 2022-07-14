Bullet fired into room with father, 3 children in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that saw a bullet go through a wall into a room with sleeping children.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. Thursday as a weapons violation at the 500 block of W. 25th Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

A house was struck by gunfire. The occupants thought it was either a tree branch or fire cracker that made the noise outside until they found a bullet hole outside their home. The bullet went through the wall and into a room where a father and three children were sleeping, Clemens said.

Clemens added the homeowners weren't sure if or why they would be targeted for a shooting.

Nobody was injured during the incident. Police were able to recover two shell casings from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

