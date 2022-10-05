Bullet flies through attacking pit bull and then strikes deputy, Florida cops say

A deputy was struck by a bullet when it went through a pit bull that was attacking him, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The deputy was at a home in West Palm Beach, about 75 miles north of Miami, helping the West Palm Beach Police Department serve a search warrant on Oct. 3, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

When he went inside the home, a pit bull charged and attacked him, according to the sheriff’s office .

A fellow deputy on scene shot the dog, and the bullet flew through the animal, striking the deputy.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The dog was killed, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

