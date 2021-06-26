Bullet flies through Fort Worth apartment window and into the eye of a woman inside

A bullet fired from a street outside a west Fort Worth apartment traveled through a window late Friday and struck a 28-year-old woman in her eye, the victim’s husband reported to authorities.

The woman was shot about 11:15 p.m. at the Watermarke complex in the 5300 block of Sunfish Drive, Fort Worth police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and at the time it was unclear what her condition was.

Police did not announce an arrest.

About five hours later, a man was shot in the 1500 block of Liberty Street in east Fort Worth and ran to a business in the 5100 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

The victim “could not give much in formation,” a police spokesman said. The victim’s condition was not clear, and police had not announced an arrest.

About 5: 30 a.m., two people who had been shot in west Fort Worth arrived in a private vehicle at a hospital.The victims were shot near the 12200 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, where there was an altercation among people in two vehicles in an intersection, police said.

The victims’ conditions were not clear and police had not announced an arrest.