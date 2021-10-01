Bullet found at Trotwood-Madison High School prompts lockdown Wednesday

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Sep. 30—A bullet found on the floor at Trotwood-Madison High School Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown and police being called to help search the school.

A single bullet was found in a boys bathroom around 10 a.m., according to Trotwood police.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown. No firearms or ammunition were found during the search, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Trotwood-Madison officials will handle any further investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories