Bullet found at Trotwood-Madison High School prompts lockdown Wednesday
Sep. 30—A bullet found on the floor at Trotwood-Madison High School Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown and police being called to help search the school.
A single bullet was found in a boys bathroom around 10 a.m., according to Trotwood police.
As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown. No firearms or ammunition were found during the search, according to police.
No one was injured during the incident.
Trotwood-Madison officials will handle any further investigation.