Bullet found in wall of Longmont home after report of possible shooting

Jan. 28—Longmont police on Wednesday responded to a home in the 3600 block of Doral Place following a report of a potential shooting.

No injuries were reported.

About 5 p.m. Wednesday, an officer responded to the home and found a bullet hole in the resident's dining room window, Longmont police spokesperson Robin Ericson said. The bullet was lodged inside the wall across from the dining room.

Police removed the bullet for evidence, Ericson said. The bullet appeared to have come from the area of Ninth Avenue or from an open field across the street.

Ericson said police did not receive any similar reports of shootings in the area.