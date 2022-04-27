Bullet fragments strike 3 Piqua officers from 'unintentional discharge'

Apr. 27—Three Piqua officers suffered minor leg injuries Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by bullet fragments from a pistol that fired in the police station garage.

A group of six officers were cleaning their weapons around 1:20 p.m. after a day of range training when one of the firearms had an "unintentional discharge" of a single round, said Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.

The three officers, whose names were not released, were able to walk to an ambulance before they were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where they were treated and released. One officer did take Wednesday off, Grove said.

"The investigation on how this incident occurred, including testing the firearm, is ongoing," Grove said. "Any disciplinary action will be determined after the investigation is completed."