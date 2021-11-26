Bullet hits driver after shots are fired on I-75. Florida Highway Patrol investigates

A man driving a Toyota sedan was hit by a bullet fired early Friday morning on I-75, as first reported by Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Here’s what we know so far:

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes, at about 4:45 a.m. officers received a call regarding a shooting on an unknown location of Interstate 75.

A 24-year-old man was driving a Toyota sedan that was shot at multiple times, Reyes said. One of the bullets hit the man in his back on the lower left side.

After he was shot, the driver was able to pull into a Tom Thumb gas station at 4600 SW 160th Ave. in Southwest Ranches to ask for police assistance, according to the highway patrol.

The man was taken to Memorial Regional hospital in Hollywood where he in stable condition after surgery, Reyes said.

At this time there are no details on the make or model of a suspect’s car or any descriptions of the shooter or a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reyes asks that if anyone has any information regarding this incident they could contact the FHP by dialing *347.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.