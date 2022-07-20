Bullet hits townhouse in Frederick, police say

Jul. 20—Shots were fired in the area of Hillcrest Elementary School on Tuesday evening, with one bullet hitting a nearby townhouse, police said.

There were no reported injuries or arrests, Frederick police said in a news release.

The release said investigators found two shell casings and a bullet that hit a townhouse on the 1100 block of Daffodil Drive.

At around 5:15 p.m, the Frederick Police Department received a report of five males, possibly armed, "acting suspiciously" in the area of the elementary school, the press release said.

Additional reports came in, saying the group was chasing someone and that shots were fired, the release said.

Police responded, including a K9 trained to sniff for firearms. The Major Crimes Unit also came to the scene, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said.

