Bullet hole found in Southeast Rochester home

Jun. 9—A Southeast Rochester resident found a bullet hole in his house Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old man told police it may have happened about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, June 6, because he thought he heard what sounded like five to eight gunshots.

The man looked out his window and didn't see anything so he did not report the gunshots. Police received no reports that morning of gunshots being fired in that area, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man reported the incident after he found the hole in the front of his house and a second in the back. No damage was reported by other residents in the area.