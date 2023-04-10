Bullet hole found in wall of Mansfield home after weekend shooting, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help after multiple shots were fired, even damaging the inside of a home in a Mansfield neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Franklin Street and Darby Drive around 3:12 a.m. for a possible shooting say they reviewed doorbell surveillance footage, provided by a resident, of an unknown vehicle driving south toward Route 106 firing five gun shots, according to Mansfield Police.

About 10 minutes later, authorities say a second Franklin Street resident called to report a bullet hole was found in the wall of their home, with remnants of a bullet still lying on the floor.

There were no reports of any injuries.

K9 units and additional law enforcement officers were called in to canvass the area, but no suspect was located.

Anyone who lives in the area is being asked to review their home surveillance cameras for any suspicious vehicles seen around the time of the shooting.

“We are very thankful that no one was injured during this senseless act of violence,” Mansfield Police wrote in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

